MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.27 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $21.27 million and $560,737.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.93 or 0.00337282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00443773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030585 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

