MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry Buys 20,770 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00.
Shares of MKTW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 275,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,114. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.