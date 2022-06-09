Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 74,373 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTTR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 6,791,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,695,606. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $47,594,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $31,839,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $2,883,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter worth $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

