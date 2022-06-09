Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush downgraded Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.84.

NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,819. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

