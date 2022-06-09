Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.30

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 198434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.58.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (WIZP)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.