Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.30

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 198434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

