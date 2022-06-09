Maxcoin Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $176,390.50 and $47.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,065.37 or 0.99938356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00029142 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00191954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00081936 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00112507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00184028 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.