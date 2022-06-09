MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $414.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

