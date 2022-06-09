M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.95

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $6.95. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 726 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
