MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of MGM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,296. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 130.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 25.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 743,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

