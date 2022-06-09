Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 620 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 613 ($7.68). Approximately 4,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 76,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594 ($7.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.77) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 609.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.83 million and a P/E ratio of 44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.