MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.60. MINISO Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 3,519 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

