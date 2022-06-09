Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.96

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 1262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

