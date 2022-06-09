Modefi Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $123,280.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modefi has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,080.72 or 0.99989404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,064,225 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

