ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will report $584.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $581.12 million to $588.98 million. ModivCare posted sales of $475.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

MODV stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. 71,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ModivCare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,551,000 after acquiring an additional 200,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

