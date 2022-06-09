Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $54.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TAP traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 788,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,228. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

