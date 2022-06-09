Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $72.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $203,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.23. 7,122,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.