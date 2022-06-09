Mooncoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00199083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006167 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

