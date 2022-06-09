Morgan Stanley Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.77.

Chevron stock opened at $181.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.27. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

