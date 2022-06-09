Morgan Stanley Increases AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 2,775

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,548.00.

AVEVF traded up $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $31.25. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.58. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

