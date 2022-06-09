Morgan Stanley Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $33.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.56. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

