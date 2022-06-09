mStable USD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.05 million and $44,728.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,987.29 or 1.00007152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029434 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00016188 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

