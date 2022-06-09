My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.61 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00340860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00408414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031122 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,237,222 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.