NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. 4,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,257. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,171 shares of company stock worth $366,286. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.