NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) were up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.