National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.38-4.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.50. National Health Investors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.32-$4.42 EPS.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.40.
Shares of NHI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 812,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
