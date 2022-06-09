NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 62,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,736,528 shares.The stock last traded at $5.83 and had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.82) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.51) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

