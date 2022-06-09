Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

