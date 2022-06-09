NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

