Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Neonode during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

