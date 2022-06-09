Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
