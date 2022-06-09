Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 116,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 117,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

