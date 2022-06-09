Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,964 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $225,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

