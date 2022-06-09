Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Hits $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

