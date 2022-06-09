Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002975 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

