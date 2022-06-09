New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 52717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market cap of C$16.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
About New Age Metals (CVE:NAM)
