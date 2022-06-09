Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 7.4% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 91,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.