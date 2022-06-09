NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0620

NEXT (NEXT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $385,985.90 and approximately $405.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00203158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006962 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.