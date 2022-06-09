NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NightHawk Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $2.30 million. NightHawk Biosciences posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NightHawk Biosciences will report full-year sales of $5.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $9.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NightHawk Biosciences.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on NHWK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NHWK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. 66,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.45. NightHawk Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHWK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 690.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 310.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NightHawk Biosciences by 22.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NightHawk Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

