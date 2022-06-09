Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 12459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

NSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$617.69 million and a PE ratio of 412.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.29.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 635.16%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.