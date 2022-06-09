Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $304.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.41.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.45. 809,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,070. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $222.54 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.25.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

