Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $45.84. 101,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,615,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

