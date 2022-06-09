Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $45.84. 101,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,615,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.