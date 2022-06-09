NULS (NULS) Price Up 0.9% This Week

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. NULS has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and $6.54 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

