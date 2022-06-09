Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.46.

About Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

