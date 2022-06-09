Odyssey Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Odyssey has a market cap of $872,607.69 and approximately $381,288.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

