Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.00 million-$430.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.25 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.14–$1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $7.27 on Thursday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,881. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.17. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.96.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 35.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

