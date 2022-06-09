OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

