OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Price Up 2.4%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.02.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

