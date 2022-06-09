Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.79.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 61,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,822. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $320.81 million, a PE ratio of -220.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

