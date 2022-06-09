Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.74.

Oracle stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

