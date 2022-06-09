Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Up 0.5%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 25,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 46,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORZCF. Raymond James upped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

