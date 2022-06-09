Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.4% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $548.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.49 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

